‘There is no institutional bias at BBC’, says news chief after she resigns over Trump edit
- Outgoing BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness admitted that "mistakes are made" by the broadcaster.
- Ms Turness, however, strongly denied any "institutional bias" at the BBC, asserting that its journalists strive for impartiality.
- Her comments were made after she and director-general Tim Davie resigned from their positions.
- The resignations followed claims that the BBC's Panorama programme had selectively edited a speech by Donald Trump.
- Ms Turness delivered these remarks upon her arrival at BBC New Broadcasting House on Monday, 10 November 2025.