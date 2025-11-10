Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘There is no institutional bias at BBC’, says news chief after she resigns over Trump edit

Outgoing CEO of BBC News says 'mistakes are made' after she quit over Trump speech edits
  • Outgoing BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness admitted that "mistakes are made" by the broadcaster.
  • Ms Turness, however, strongly denied any "institutional bias" at the BBC, asserting that its journalists strive for impartiality.
  • Her comments were made after she and director-general Tim Davie resigned from their positions.
  • The resignations followed claims that the BBC's Panorama programme had selectively edited a speech by Donald Trump.
  • Ms Turness delivered these remarks upon her arrival at BBC New Broadcasting House on Monday, 10 November 2025.
