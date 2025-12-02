Death toll rises to 366 as Cyclone Ditwah devastates Sri Lanka
- Cyclone Ditwah has caused widespread devastation in Sri Lanka, with the death toll rising to 366 and 367 people still missing due to severe rain and flooding.
- Over one million people have been impacted, with nearly 218,000 displaced into 1,275 shelters, as satellite images show the Kelani River overflowing and submerging vast low-lying areas.
- Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake declared it the nation's "largest and most challenging natural disaster," exceeding the 2004 tsunami, and appealed for international aid.
- Over 24,000 police, army, and air force personnel, supported by Indian aircraft, are conducting extensive rescue operations, including airlifts, with many residents losing everything.
- The disaster has dealt a severe blow to Sri Lanka's fragile economy and tourism sector, while the same cyclone system also caused significant displacement and deaths in Indonesia.