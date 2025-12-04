Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Death rate for under-5s to increase for first time this century, report says

A report from the Gates Foundation stated that the death rate for under-5s will increase this year
A report from the Gates Foundation stated that the death rate for under-5s will increase this year (AFP via Getty Images)
  • A report from the Gates Foundation projects that global deaths of children under five will increase for the first time this century, reaching 4.8 million by the end of 2025.
  • This projected rise of approximately 200,000 deaths compared to 2024 is primarily attributed to unprecedented international aid cuts from nations including the UK and the US.
  • Mark Suzman, CEO of the Gates Foundation, stated that these funding reductions have direct consequences, leading to lives lost, with US funding for global health remaining significantly below 2024 levels.
  • Bill Gates emphasised the devastating impact of children dying from preventable diseases, highlighting that decades of progress in saving lives are now reversing.
  • The report suggests that investing less than $100 per person annually in healthcare systems could prevent 90 per cent of child deaths, with vaccines offering a substantial return on investment.
