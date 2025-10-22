Three in five people want daylight savings to be scrapped
- New research reveals that almost three in five people believe the twice-yearly clock change should be abolished.
- A survey by Travelodge, involving over 100,000 participants, found 57 per cent of respondents are against the practice.
- Public preference is split, with one in three favouring permanent British Summer Time for lighter evenings.
- Meanwhile, one in four preferring permanent Greenwich Mean Time for lighter mornings.
- The study also highlighted a broader issue, with one in five people reporting less than five hours of sleep per night, often due to stress or anxiety.