Three in five people want daylight savings to be scrapped

Why do we change the clocks twice a year?
  • New research reveals that almost three in five people believe the twice-yearly clock change should be abolished.
  • A survey by Travelodge, involving over 100,000 participants, found 57 per cent of respondents are against the practice.
  • Public preference is split, with one in three favouring permanent British Summer Time for lighter evenings.
  • Meanwhile, one in four preferring permanent Greenwich Mean Time for lighter mornings.
  • The study also highlighted a broader issue, with one in five people reporting less than five hours of sleep per night, often due to stress or anxiety.
