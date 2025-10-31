Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How turning the clocks back an hour can affect your health

When is daylight saving time?
  • Most of the United States will revert to standard time on Sunday as daylight saving time ends, allowing for an extra hour of sleep.
  • A new study from Stanford University suggests that switching between daylight saving and standard time is the worst option for health, with permanent standard time being slightly better.
  • Health organizations, including the American Medical Association, have long urged the adoption of standard time year-round/
  • The twice-yearly time change can disrupt the body's internal clock, potentially leading to health issues such as increased car crashes and heart attacks, particularly after the spring switch.
  • While a bill to make daylight saving time permanent has stalled in Congress, experts advise getting morning sunlight to help reset the body's circadian rhythm during the transition.
