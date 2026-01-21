Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Putin set to hold Ukraine peace talks with Trump envoy tomorrow

Kremlin claim Putin has been invited to join Gaza 'Board Of Peace'
  • Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday at the request of the Russian side.
  • The meeting is intended for peace talks concerning Ukraine, despite earlier Kremlin statements that no dates had been set for Witkoff and Jared Kushner's visit to Moscow.
  • Witkoff highlighted that the Russians initiated the meeting, describing it as a significant statement on their part.
  • The announcement comes as European leaders debate their preparedness for a potential conflict with Russia at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
  • Nato chief Mark Rutte praised Trump for encouraging European defence investment, while Finnish President Alex Stubb called the war in Ukraine an 'utter strategic failure' for Putin.
