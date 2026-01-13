Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump to bring record-breaking delegation to Davos next week

Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos on conditions
  • Donald Trump is set to lead a record-sized US delegation at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, next week.
  • The prestigious gathering, taking place from Monday until 23 January, will convene 3,000 participants, including 850 chief executives from 130 countries.
  • A record 64 heads of state or government are expected, including six G7 leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Syria's Ahmad al-Sharaa.
  • The US delegation will comprise five Cabinet secretaries and other senior officials, while China's representation will be led by Vice Premier He Lifeng.
  • This year's event is notable as the first annual meeting not to be headed by forum founder Klaus Schwab, who resigned last year.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in