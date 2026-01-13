Trump to bring record-breaking delegation to Davos next week
- Donald Trump is set to lead a record-sized US delegation at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, next week.
- The prestigious gathering, taking place from Monday until 23 January, will convene 3,000 participants, including 850 chief executives from 130 countries.
- A record 64 heads of state or government are expected, including six G7 leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Syria's Ahmad al-Sharaa.
- The US delegation will comprise five Cabinet secretaries and other senior officials, while China's representation will be led by Vice Premier He Lifeng.
- This year's event is notable as the first annual meeting not to be headed by forum founder Klaus Schwab, who resigned last year.