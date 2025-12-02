Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

David Lammy confirms ‘bold but necessary’ change to UK court system

Dianne Abbott criticises David Lammy's plans to abolish jury trials
  • Justice Secretary David Lammy announced reforms to the criminal court system in England and Wales, introducing 'swift courts' to address the growing backlog.
  • The reforms will remove the right to a jury trial for 'either-way' cases with a likely jail sentence of three years or less, including offences like burglary and theft.
  • Lammy justified the changes as 'bold but necessary' to tackle 'agonising delays' in the system, with the crown court backlog projected to reach 100,000 by 2028.
  • The proposals have drawn criticism from legal professionals and political opponents, who warn of eroding individual rights and question their effectiveness in reducing the backlog.
  • Additional measures include increasing magistrates' sentencing powers to up to 18 months and allocating £550m to victim support services over the next three years.
