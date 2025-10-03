Deputy prime minister heckled at terror attack vigil
- Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy was heckled and booed at a vigil for victims of a synagogue attack in Manchester.
- Attendees accused Mr Lammy and the government of allowing antisemitism to grow in the UK and criticised the decision to recognise a Palestinian state.
- The vigil followed an attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, which resulted in the deaths of two worshippers and serious injuries to three others.
- Mr Lammy, also the Justice Secretary, attempted to deliver a message of unity and solidarity with the Jewish community amidst shouts and calls for action.
- He concluded by urging those planning pro-Gaza marches to 'reflect with all human dignity, grace and understanding' and to 'stop and stand back'.