David Lammy to unveil ‘fast and fair justice plan’
- Justice Secretary David Lammy is set to unveil significant reforms to the justice system, including proposals for judge-only trials for less serious “either way” crimes such as theft and burglary.
- The reforms aim to address a record crown court backlog, currently standing at 78,000 cases, which ministers warn could reach 100,000 by 2028.
- Mr Lammy stated his intention to provide “swift justice” for victims, although he admitted it would be impossible to clear the backlog by the next election.
- The proposals have met with opposition from legal professionals, including the Criminal Bar Association and the Law Society, who question their effectiveness and necessity.
- Additional measures include a £550 million investment in victim support services over three years, an increase in crown court sitting days, and a scheme to support new criminal barristers.