Deputy PM David Lammy repeatedly refuses to rule out reversing Brexit
- Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has suggested that rejoining the European Union's customs union could boost economic growth, amidst increasing concerns within Labour about Brexit's financial impact.
- Mr Lammy refused multiple times to rule out reversing Brexit, arguing that leaving the EU has significantly damaged the UK economy and advocating for closer integration with Brussels.
- Chancellor Rachel Reeves previously stated that Brexit has had a greater negative impact on Britain's economy than initially predicted, with the OBR forecasting a 4% reduction in long-run productivity.
- Despite Labour's manifesto pledging not to rejoin the single market or customs union, senior figures like Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Sir Keir Starmer's chief economics adviser are reportedly pushing for closer ties with the EU.
- Mr Lammy's comments on the customs union, though presented as not current policy, led to a rebuke from Sir Keir Starmer's chief secretary, Darren Jones, who insisted policy announcements should be made in Parliament.