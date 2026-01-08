Former Premier League referee David Coote sentenced for making indecent image of child
- Former Premier League referee David Coote received a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting to making an indecent image of a child.
- The charge stemmed from police finding a category A video, depicting a 15-year-old boy, on his laptop in February last year.
- Nottingham Crown Court also imposed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, restricting his contact and communication with children.
- Coote was previously sacked by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) in December 2024 for making comments about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, which included a nationality reference.
- He also received a ban from UEFA until June 2026 following the emergence of a video showing him snorting white powder in Germany during Euro 2024.