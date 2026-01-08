Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Premier League referee David Coote sentenced for making indecent image of child

Former Premier League referee David Coote arrives at court to be sentenced for making an indecent image of a child
  • Former Premier League referee David Coote received a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting to making an indecent image of a child.
  • The charge stemmed from police finding a category A video, depicting a 15-year-old boy, on his laptop in February last year.
  • Nottingham Crown Court also imposed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, restricting his contact and communication with children.
  • Coote was previously sacked by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) in December 2024 for making comments about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, which included a nationality reference.
  • He also received a ban from UEFA until June 2026 following the emergence of a video showing him snorting white powder in Germany during Euro 2024.
