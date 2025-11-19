Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former police officer David Carrick guilty of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

Watch: Moment rapist Met Police officer David Carrick is arrested
  • Former police officer David Carrick has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in the late 1980s and raping a former partner.
  • The Old Bailey trial heard Carrick molested the girl over an 18-month period, holding his hand over her mouth, and later confessed in a letter recovered from his medical records.
  • He was also convicted of two further charges of rape, one of sexual assault, and coercive and controlling behaviour towards a woman between 2014 and 2019.
  • These new convictions follow Carrick's previous guilty pleas in 2022 and 2023 to 71 sexual offences, including 48 rapes, against 12 women over 17 years.
  • The prosecution highlighted that Carrick, who had felt "invincible" as an officer, was revealed to be a child abuser from an early age whose offending escalated over decades.
