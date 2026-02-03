Former PM David Cameron launches scathing attack on government plans
- Lord Cameron, a former prime minister, has urged the House of Lords to reject the government's education reforms, labelling them "damaging and nonsensical".
- Writing in the Daily Telegraph, he accused the Labour government of using a "spite-laden wrecking ball" by cancelling numerous free school projects.
- He highlighted the cancellation of 46 free school projects, including 18 special schools, with a further 59 special and alternative provision projects at risk.
- Cameron also criticised the Bill for dismantling freedoms previously enjoyed by academies, such as setting their own curriculum and staff pay.
- The government states these cancellations will save approximately £600 million, contributing to a wider £3 billion plan to create 50,000 new school places for children with special educational needs.
