Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

Former PM David Cameron launches scathing attack on government plans

David Cameron shares cancer update to Michael Gove
  • Lord Cameron, a former prime minister, has urged the House of Lords to reject the government's education reforms, labelling them "damaging and nonsensical".
  • Writing in the Daily Telegraph, he accused the Labour government of using a "spite-laden wrecking ball" by cancelling numerous free school projects.
  • He highlighted the cancellation of 46 free school projects, including 18 special schools, with a further 59 special and alternative provision projects at risk.
  • Cameron also criticised the Bill for dismantling freedoms previously enjoyed by academies, such as setting their own curriculum and staff pay.
  • The government states these cancellations will save approximately £600 million, contributing to a wider £3 billion plan to create 50,000 new school places for children with special educational needs.
In full

