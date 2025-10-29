David Attenborough champions £30 million bid to preserve upland estate for nature
- Sir David Attenborough is championing a £30 million appeal by The Wildlife Trusts and Northumberland Wildlife Trust to purchase the Rothbury Estate in Northumberland.
- The 15-square-mile estate is seen as a unique opportunity to create a significant nature recovery area, potentially forming part of a 40-mile “wild” corridor.
- Conservation plans include boosting wildlife, restoring degraded habitats such as peatland and native woodland, rewilding certain areas and promoting nature-friendly farming.
- The trusts aim to reintroduce large herbivores and potentially pine martens, beavers and golden eagles, alongside improving public access and supporting the local economy.
- Around £8 million has been raised towards the £30 million target, with one year left to secure the remaining funds to prevent the estate from being sold off in parts.