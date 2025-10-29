Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

David Attenborough champions £30 million bid to preserve upland estate for nature

David Attenborough's must-watch TV moments
  • Sir David Attenborough is championing a £30 million appeal by The Wildlife Trusts and Northumberland Wildlife Trust to purchase the Rothbury Estate in Northumberland.
  • The 15-square-mile estate is seen as a unique opportunity to create a significant nature recovery area, potentially forming part of a 40-mile “wild” corridor.
  • Conservation plans include boosting wildlife, restoring degraded habitats such as peatland and native woodland, rewilding certain areas and promoting nature-friendly farming.
  • The trusts aim to reintroduce large herbivores and potentially pine martens, beavers and golden eagles, alongside improving public access and supporting the local economy.
  • Around £8 million has been raised towards the £30 million target, with one year left to secure the remaining funds to prevent the estate from being sold off in parts.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in