Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Astrophysicist makes claim about never-seen-before substance in space

'Unexpected events' found during world's most sensitive dark matter experiment
  • An astrophysicist from the University of Tokyo, Professor Tomonori Totani, claims to have captured the first direct evidence of dark matter.
  • Using Nasa’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, he detected specific gamma rays produced when dark matter particles 'self-annihilate' in the universe's centre.
  • Dark matter, which constitutes 85 per cent of the universe, was first theorised in 1933 but has remained unobservable due to its elusive properties.
  • Professor Totani suggests this discovery indicates dark matter is a new particle not included in the current standard model of particle physics.
  • His findings were published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics but require independent verification from other researchers.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in