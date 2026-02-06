Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Danone recalls more baby formula over toxic poisoning fears – full list of products

  • Food giant Danone has recalled several batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate baby formula due to the possible presence of cereulide toxin.
  • The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has urged parents to check their products for contamination, which can cause stomach cramps and vomiting.
  • This action follows over 30 reports of children experiencing symptoms of toxin poisoning linked to recent recalls by Danone and Nestle.
  • The contamination was traced to a shared, third-party ingredient supplier, which both companies have confirmed they are no longer using.
  • The latest recall issued by the FSA includes Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk; Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk Big Pack; Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk Hungry; Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk pre-measured tabs; Aptamil 2 Follow-on Milk; Aptamil 2 Follow-on Milk Big Pack; Aptamil 2 Follow-on Milk pre-measured tabs; Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk; Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk Big Pack; Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk Hungry, and Cow & Gate Anti Reflux.
