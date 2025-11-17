Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Danny Masterson blames rape conviction on lawyer’s ‘botched trial strategy’

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologise for letters supporting rapist Danny Masterson
  • Danny Masterson is seeking to overturn his 2023 rape convictions, accusing his trial attorney of a "botched trial strategy."
  • The actor, who is serving 30 years to life, filed a petition for habeas corpus, claiming his defence lawyer, Philip Cohen, failed to call witnesses.
  • Masterson's appellate lawyers allege Cohen did not argue against the prosecution's claims about the Church of Scientology's role in the case.
  • The filing states Cohen ignored numerous potential exculpatory witnesses and had a "longstanding aversion to presenting affirmative defence evidence."
  • Prosecutors in the retrial had alleged Masterson used his prominence within the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences for his actions.
