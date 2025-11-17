Danny Masterson blames rape conviction on lawyer’s ‘botched trial strategy’
- Danny Masterson is seeking to overturn his 2023 rape convictions, accusing his trial attorney of a "botched trial strategy."
- The actor, who is serving 30 years to life, filed a petition for habeas corpus, claiming his defence lawyer, Philip Cohen, failed to call witnesses.
- Masterson's appellate lawyers allege Cohen did not argue against the prosecution's claims about the Church of Scientology's role in the case.
- The filing states Cohen ignored numerous potential exculpatory witnesses and had a "longstanding aversion to presenting affirmative defence evidence."
- Prosecutors in the retrial had alleged Masterson used his prominence within the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences for his actions.