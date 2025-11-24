Police issue appeal to identify dancing distraction thief in Nottingham
- A street thief in Nottingham used a bizarre dance to distract a man before stealing his mobile phone.
- The incident took place on Clumber Street shortly after 7:30 am on 16 November.
- The pickpocket engaged the victim with a fist bump and conversation, then danced by placing a leg between the victim's legs and jumping.
- Police suspect the thief pretended to be drunk to make the victim believe he was in a cheerful mood, diverting attention from the theft.
- Authorities are appealing for public assistance to identify the man, asking anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting crime number 25000672372.