Thousands sign petition calling for Dan Norris to resign

Dan Norris was elected as MP for North East Somerset and Hanham at the 2024 general election
Dan Norris was elected as MP for North East Somerset and Hanham at the 2024 general election (PA)
  • Independent MP Dan Norris is facing growing calls to resign from his North Somerset and Hanham constituency seat following his second arrest on suspicion of sex offences.
  • Norris was initially suspended from the Labour Party and had the whip removed last April after an arrest on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl, rape, child abduction, and misconduct in a public office.
  • This week, he was further arrested on suspicion of rape against a second woman, sexual assault against a third woman, as well as voyeurism and upskirting against several women.
  • A petition calling for his resignation has garnered over 3,000 signatures, with organisers arguing he cannot effectively represent his constituents while under police investigation.
  • Mr Norris, who denies all allegations, remains on conditional bail as Avon and Somerset Police continue their investigation into offences alleged to have occurred between the 2000s and 2020s.
