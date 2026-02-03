Thousands sign petition calling for Dan Norris to resign
- Independent MP Dan Norris is facing growing calls to resign from his North Somerset and Hanham constituency seat following his second arrest on suspicion of sex offences.
- Norris was initially suspended from the Labour Party and had the whip removed last April after an arrest on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl, rape, child abduction, and misconduct in a public office.
- This week, he was further arrested on suspicion of rape against a second woman, sexual assault against a third woman, as well as voyeurism and upskirting against several women.
- A petition calling for his resignation has garnered over 3,000 signatures, with organisers arguing he cannot effectively represent his constituents while under police investigation.
- Mr Norris, who denies all allegations, remains on conditional bail as Avon and Somerset Police continue their investigation into offences alleged to have occurred between the 2000s and 2020s.
