MP Dan Norris further arrested over sex offence allegations
- MP Dan Norris has been further arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, voyeurism, and upskirting.
- This follows his initial arrest in April 2025 on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl, rape, child abduction, and misconduct in public office, which led to his suspension by the Labour Party.
- Avon and Somerset Police confirmed they are no longer actively investigating sexual offences against children, but the original rape and misconduct in public office inquiry continues.
- The alleged offences are said to have occurred between the 2000s and 2020s, and Norris remains on conditional bail.
- Norris was elected MP for North East Somerset and Hanham in 2024, having previously served as an MP and as the directly elected mayor of the West of England.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks