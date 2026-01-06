Dan Bongino gets into brutal exchange online with fellow MAGA supporter
- Conservative media personalities Dan Bongino and Matt Gaetz engaged in a profanity-filled public argument on X this week.
- The feud began when Gaetz used X's AI chatbot to highlight Bongino's three unsuccessful congressional campaigns, questioning his political credentials.
- Bongino responded with harsh insults, calling Gaetz a “phony” and “piece of s***” and referencing accusations of Gaetz attending “shady parties.”
- Gaetz, a former Florida representative, previously withdrew from consideration for a role in the Trump administration due to a House Ethics Committee investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.
- Despite sharing similar political views and having been offered roles in the Trump administration, the online exchange revealed significant animosity between the two men.