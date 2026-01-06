Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dan Bongino gets into brutal exchange online with fellow MAGA supporter

Matt Gaetz clears the air and dishes to Tucker Carlson on if he ever tried to date AOC
  • Conservative media personalities Dan Bongino and Matt Gaetz engaged in a profanity-filled public argument on X this week.
  • The feud began when Gaetz used X's AI chatbot to highlight Bongino's three unsuccessful congressional campaigns, questioning his political credentials.
  • Bongino responded with harsh insults, calling Gaetz a “phony” and “piece of s***” and referencing accusations of Gaetz attending “shady parties.”
  • Gaetz, a former Florida representative, previously withdrew from consideration for a role in the Trump administration due to a House Ethics Committee investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.
  • Despite sharing similar political views and having been offered roles in the Trump administration, the online exchange revealed significant animosity between the two men.
