Trump official to step down as FBI Deputy Director next month
- Dan Bongino is scheduled to depart his role as FBI Deputy Director next month, concluding a brief tenure.
- Bongino expressed gratitude on X to President Trump, AG Bondi, Director Patel and the American public for the opportunity to serve.
- Trump commented on Bongino's departure, suggesting he wished to return to his media show.
- Bongino's time in the role had been questioned since July, following reports of clashes with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the release of Jeffrey Epstein files.
- In August, Andrew Bailey was appointed as “co-deputy director,” meaning Bongino had to share his duties, though the White House denied any internal division at the time.