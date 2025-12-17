Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump official to step down as FBI Deputy Director next month

Trump appears to confirm FBI deputy Bongino is resigning to return to podcasting
  • Dan Bongino is scheduled to depart his role as FBI Deputy Director next month, concluding a brief tenure.
  • Bongino expressed gratitude on X to President Trump, AG Bondi, Director Patel and the American public for the opportunity to serve.
  • Trump commented on Bongino's departure, suggesting he wished to return to his media show.
  • Bongino's time in the role had been questioned since July, following reports of clashes with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the release of Jeffrey Epstein files.
  • In August, Andrew Bailey was appointed as “co-deputy director,” meaning Bongino had to share his duties, though the White House denied any internal division at the time.
In full

