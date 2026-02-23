Quadruple murderer handed another life sentence for brutal hammer attack
- Damien Bendall, a former cage fighter serving a whole-life tariff for four murders, has received another life sentence for attempting to murder a fellow inmate.
- Bendall, 36, attacked Michael Mullaney with a claw hammer at HMP Frankland, Durham, in May 2024, causing severe head injuries including depressed skull fractures and bleeding on the brain.
- The court heard Bendall struck Mr Mullaney four times in the head without warning, with the first blow rendering him unconscious.
- Bendall's defence stated he planned the attack to be moved to a segregation unit due to deteriorating mental health and wished to apologise to Mr Mullaney.
- The new sentence is a life term with a minimum of 15 years, though Bendall will never be released, having previously received a whole-life order in December 2022 for the 2021 murders.
