Quadruple murderer handed another life sentence for brutal hammer attack

  • Damien Bendall, a former cage fighter serving a whole-life tariff for four murders, has received another life sentence for attempting to murder a fellow inmate.
  • Bendall, 36, attacked Michael Mullaney with a claw hammer at HMP Frankland, Durham, in May 2024, causing severe head injuries including depressed skull fractures and bleeding on the brain.
  • The court heard Bendall struck Mr Mullaney four times in the head without warning, with the first blow rendering him unconscious.
  • Bendall's defence stated he planned the attack to be moved to a segregation unit due to deteriorating mental health and wished to apologise to Mr Mullaney.
  • The new sentence is a life term with a minimum of 15 years, though Bendall will never be released, having previously received a whole-life order in December 2022 for the 2021 murders.

