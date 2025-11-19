Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dame Helen Mirren calls it ‘heartbreaking’ that UK children face winter without warm clothes

Aine Fox
The actress and Barnardo’s ambassador said many families are “living from hand to mouth.”
The actress and Barnardo’s ambassador said many families are “living from hand to mouth.” ( Lia Toby/Getty Images)
  • Dame Helen Mirren, an ambassador for Barnardo's, described it as “heartbreaking” that thousands of children face winter without warm clothing due to poverty.
  • Barnardo's research, based on a YouGov survey, estimates that approximately 300,000 children in the UK may lack a winter coat, with 2.2 million parents struggling to afford warm clothing for their children.
  • The survey indicated that 15 per cent of parents anticipate difficulty affording winter clothing, and 2 per cent of children reported not owning a winter coat.
  • Dame Helen highlighted that many families are “living from hand to mouth,” making them vulnerable to crises, and shared her personal experience of growing up with limited finances.
  • Barnardo's is campaigning for the abolition of the two-child benefit limit and is encouraging donations of pre-loved winter coats, noting a record high of 4.45 million children in low-income households.
