Dame Helen Mirren calls it ‘heartbreaking’ that UK children face winter without warm clothes
- Dame Helen Mirren, an ambassador for Barnardo's, described it as “heartbreaking” that thousands of children face winter without warm clothing due to poverty.
- Barnardo's research, based on a YouGov survey, estimates that approximately 300,000 children in the UK may lack a winter coat, with 2.2 million parents struggling to afford warm clothing for their children.
- The survey indicated that 15 per cent of parents anticipate difficulty affording winter clothing, and 2 per cent of children reported not owning a winter coat.
- Dame Helen highlighted that many families are “living from hand to mouth,” making them vulnerable to crises, and shared her personal experience of growing up with limited finances.
- Barnardo's is campaigning for the abolition of the two-child benefit limit and is encouraging donations of pre-loved winter coats, noting a record high of 4.45 million children in low-income households.