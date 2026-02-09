Dalai Lama forced to deny ever meeting paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein
- The Dalai Lama has denied ever meeting paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, following his name appearing over 150 times in recently released Epstein files.
- His office issued a statement on Sunday in response to social media posts attempting to link the spiritual leader with Epstein.
- Correspondence from 2015 within the files shows Epstein discussing plans to arrange a dinner with the Dalai Lama, potentially alongside Noam Chomsky and Woody Allen.
- The Dalai Lama's office unequivocally confirmed that he has never met Epstein nor authorised any meeting or interaction with him by anyone on his behalf.
- The 90-year-old spiritual leader is not accused of any wrongdoing despite the numerous references in the documents.
