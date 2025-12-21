Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent operators told to give up cafes for chain

Daisy Green is due to take over management of the Parliament Hill Lido Cafe next spring
Daisy Green is due to take over management of the Parliament Hill Lido Cafe next spring (PA)
  • The City of London Corporation has decided to replace four independently run cafes in Hampstead Heath with the Australian-inspired group Daisy Green from spring 2026.
  • Current operators, some of whom have run cafes for decades and fostered strong community ties, have been instructed to vacate their premises by the end of January.
  • The decision has provoked "outrage" within the community, with campaigners expressing concerns over potential job losses, affordability, and the loss of vital community hubs.
  • A "save our cafes" campaign, backed by over 20,000 signatures and celebrities including Benedict Cumberbatch, is actively protesting the takeover.
  • Daisy Green has stated its intention to bring upgraded menus, improved facilities, and welcoming spaces, committing to affordability, sustainability, and local partnerships.
In full

