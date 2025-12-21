Independent operators told to give up cafes for chain
- The City of London Corporation has decided to replace four independently run cafes in Hampstead Heath with the Australian-inspired group Daisy Green from spring 2026.
- Current operators, some of whom have run cafes for decades and fostered strong community ties, have been instructed to vacate their premises by the end of January.
- The decision has provoked "outrage" within the community, with campaigners expressing concerns over potential job losses, affordability, and the loss of vital community hubs.
- A "save our cafes" campaign, backed by over 20,000 signatures and celebrities including Benedict Cumberbatch, is actively protesting the takeover.
- Daisy Green has stated its intention to bring upgraded menus, improved facilities, and welcoming spaces, committing to affordability, sustainability, and local partnerships.