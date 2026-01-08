Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dating apps must legally block unsolicited explicit photos under new law

Aine Fox
  • A new law has come into force, legally mandating social media and dating platforms to proactively detect and prevent unsolicited nude images, known as cyberflashing.
  • The government highlighted that one in three teenage girls has received such images, framing the law as part of efforts to combat online abuse and halve violence against women and girls.
  • Under the Online Safety Act, cyberflashing is now a priority offence, requiring companies to take preventative action rather than just reactive measures.
  • Platforms failing to comply face significant penalties, including fines of up to 10 per cent of their global revenue or having their services blocked across the UK.
  • Communications watchdog Ofcom will consult on new codes of practice, and the change has been welcomed by apps like Bumble, which already uses AI to moderate cyberflashing.
