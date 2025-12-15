Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What you need to know about new UK rules on cryptocurrency

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated
  • The UK government is set to introduce new legislation by 2027 to regulate cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, bringing them under a framework similar to traditional financial products.
  • The Treasury's plans will mandate crypto firms to adhere to specific standards and rules, which will be rigorously overseen by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
  • This regulatory reform aims to increase transparency in the burgeoning crypto market, making it easier to detect suspicious activity, impose sanctions, and hold firms accountable.
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves stated that this move is crucial for securing the UK's position as a world-leading financial centre, providing certainty for firms, strong consumer protections, and deterring illicit actors.
  • The new rules are intended to support legitimate crypto businesses by bringing their services within the FCA's remit, aiming to make the UK a top choice for cryptoasset firms looking to grow.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in