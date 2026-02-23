Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

High percentage of US workers have cried at work, study finds

Nearly 40 per cent of US workers have cried at their desk
Nearly 40 per cent of US workers have cried at their desk (Getty Images)
  • A survey by AI resume builder Resume Now revealed that 39 per cent of US employees have cried at work, with 14 per cent reporting multiple instances.
  • The study of 1,018 adults concluded that emotional strain is a defining feature of the modern employee experience, affecting productivity and morale.
  • Over half of employees expressed concern about job loss without clear performance issues, contributing to widespread workplace dissatisfaction.
  • Federal Reserve data showed that the quitting rate in December 2025 was almost double the layoff rate, indicating underlying discontent among the workforce.
  • Duke University's personal assistance service advises self-care routines for employees, including relying on support systems, maintaining healthy habits, and seeking professional mental health assistance for overwhelming events.
In full

