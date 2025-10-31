Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cruise ships return to ‘extremely popular’ route for first time in two years

Celestyal is scheduled to carry paying passengers through the Suez Canal in November
Celestyal is scheduled to carry paying passengers through the Suez Canal in November (Celestyal Cruises)
  • Two cruise ships from the Greek line Celestyal are scheduled to carry paying passengers through the Suez Canal in November, marking the first such voyages in over two years.
  • These 'positioning' cruises will depart from Athens, transitioning the ships from their Mediterranean summer programme to a winter season in the Gulf.
  • The initial seven-night itinerary includes stops in Marmaris, Port Said, a Suez Canal transit, and visits to Sharm el-Sheikh and Safaga, concluding in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
  • Celestyal's chief commercial officer, Lee Haslett, confirmed that the company has worked closely with government authorities and considers the region safe for cruising.
  • The sailings have proven 'extremely popular', with cabins for the seven-night segment almost fully booked, though Aqaba, Jordan, is omitted from this year's itinerary.
