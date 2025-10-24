Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

EU nation introduces military service amid fears over Russian aggression

Conscription will be reintroduced in Croatia (The Associated Press)
  • Croatia's parliament has voted to reintroduce compulsory military service, a decision made on Friday by the EU and NATO member state.
  • This move reflects heightened European tensions following Russia's aggression in Ukraine and an apparent arms race in the Balkans.
  • Lawmakers approved the legal changes with an 84-11 vote, reinstating conscription which was suspended in 2008.
  • The reinstated service will involve two months of 'basic military training', aiming to equip young people with skills for national security and crisis situations.
  • Authorities plan to begin calling conscripts born in 2007 for medical checkups by the end of the year, with a salary provided and an option for civilian service for conscientious objectors.
