British Transport Police confirm staff cuts on railways
- The British Transport Police (BTP) recorded a five per cent increase in crime in the year to June 2025, including rises in violence and sexual offences, leading to claims of an "epidemic of violence".
- BTP is facing an £8.5 million funding shortfall this financial year, which may result in more than 500 job cuts and the closure of 11 police stations, impacting frontline officer numbers.
- A report to the British Transport Police Authority warned of reduced BTP visibility, less capacity to investigate crime, and slower responses to emergency calls due to these cuts.
- Transport unions TSSA and RMT have expressed significant concerns, highlighting that reduced staffing is leading to officers being pulled from frontline duties and calling for a proper funding plan to deter attacks.
- Despite the current challenges, the Department for Transport maintains that the railway has a low crime rate and has agreed an increased BTP budget, aiming for the highest officer numbers since the Second World War by 2028/29.