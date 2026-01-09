Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British Transport Police confirm staff cuts on railways

The figures come after a stabbing on a train near Huntingdon last year
The figures come after a stabbing on a train near Huntingdon last year (PA)
  • The British Transport Police (BTP) recorded a five per cent increase in crime in the year to June 2025, including rises in violence and sexual offences, leading to claims of an "epidemic of violence".
  • BTP is facing an £8.5 million funding shortfall this financial year, which may result in more than 500 job cuts and the closure of 11 police stations, impacting frontline officer numbers.
  • A report to the British Transport Police Authority warned of reduced BTP visibility, less capacity to investigate crime, and slower responses to emergency calls due to these cuts.
  • Transport unions TSSA and RMT have expressed significant concerns, highlighting that reduced staffing is leading to officers being pulled from frontline duties and calling for a proper funding plan to deter attacks.
  • Despite the current challenges, the Department for Transport maintains that the railway has a low crime rate and has agreed an increased BTP budget, aiming for the highest officer numbers since the Second World War by 2028/29.
