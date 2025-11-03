Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gunman shoots two dead on Greek island as manhunt is launched

Armed police following the incident on the Greek island of Crete
Armed police following the incident on the Greek island of Crete (via REUTERS)
  • Two people have been shot dead and six others injured in a shootout in the village of Vorizia on the Greek island of Crete.
  • The victims were identified as a 56-year-old nurse and a 39-year-old father-of-five, with the incident occurring on Saturday morning.
  • The violence is believed to stem from a long-standing family feud, reignited by a land dispute and an explosion at a house under construction the previous day.
  • A large-scale manhunt is underway for three suspects, including the son of one of the deceased, while two injured individuals are under guard and being investigated for murder.
  • Heavily armed police have sealed off Vorizia, conducting checks and searching the mountainous terrain, with fears of further reprisals at the upcoming funeral.
