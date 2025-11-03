Gunman shoots two dead on Greek island as manhunt is launched
- Two people have been shot dead and six others injured in a shootout in the village of Vorizia on the Greek island of Crete.
- The victims were identified as a 56-year-old nurse and a 39-year-old father-of-five, with the incident occurring on Saturday morning.
- The violence is believed to stem from a long-standing family feud, reignited by a land dispute and an explosion at a house under construction the previous day.
- A large-scale manhunt is underway for three suspects, including the son of one of the deceased, while two injured individuals are under guard and being investigated for murder.
- Heavily armed police have sealed off Vorizia, conducting checks and searching the mountainous terrain, with fears of further reprisals at the upcoming funeral.