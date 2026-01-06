Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How UK credit card borrowing reached a two-year high before Christmas

Credit card debt was up over 8 per cent in November 2025
Credit card debt was up over 8 per cent in November 2025 (Getty/iStock)
  • Credit borrowing, particularly credit card debt, saw its fastest annual growth in nearly two years in November, reaching 8.1 per cent overall up from 7.5 per cent the month before.
  • The annual growth rate for credit card borrowing increased to 12.1 per cent from 10.9 per cent – the highest figure since January 2024 when it was 12.5 per cent.
  • The figures raise concerns about households managing everyday costs.
  • However, many households also increased their savings, depositing an additional £8.1 billion into banks and building societies in November, with £5.1 billion going into ISAs.
  • Mortgage approvals for house purchases slightly decreased in November, while remortgaging approvals rose, with experts predicting increased market activity in early 2026 due to easing rates.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in