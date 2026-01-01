Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Several killed in New Year explosion at popular mountain resort

Crans-Montana is a popular destination for skiers
Crans-Montana is a popular destination for skiers (Getty Images)
  • An explosion and subsequent fire occurred at a bar in the Swiss Alpine resort of Crans-Montana during New Year celebrations.
  • The incident took place around 1.30am on Thursday at Le Constellation, a popular tourist bar in Wallis canton, southwestern Switzerland.
  • Police confirmed that several people were killed and others injured, though official figures are still being verified.
  • Revellers were gathered at the venue to ring in the 2026 when the blast, of unknown origin, struck.
  • Images published by Swiss media showed the building engulfed in flames, with emergency services deployed to control the blaze.

