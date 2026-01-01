‘40 people dead’ and 115 injured in huge fire at Swiss ski resort bar
- Approximately 40 people were killed and 115 injured during a New Year's celebration at a bar in the Swiss Alps.
- The incident occurred at the Le Constellation bar in the Crans-Montana resort, a popular ski and golf destination.
- Valais Canton police commander Frédéric Gisler confirmed the high number of casualties, noting that victim identification would be a lengthy process.
- The region’s attorney general Beatrice Pilloud stated that the cause of the fire is currently unknown, as investigators have not yet been able to access the site.
- Authorities have ruled out any suggestion of an attack, with the local community described as devastated by the tragedy.