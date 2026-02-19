British motorcyclists accused of spying in Iran sentenced to 10 years in jail
- British couple Lindsay and Craig Foreman, from East Sussex, have been sentenced to 10 years in an Iranian prison on espionage charges, which they vehemently deny.
- The couple was arrested in January 2025 while travelling through Iran on an around-the-world motorcycle journey and are currently held in Tehran’s Evin prison.
- Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the sentence as 'completely appalling and totally unjustifiable,' pledging to work relentlessly for their safe return to the UK.
- Their son, Joe Bennett, revealed the sentence was delivered after a three-hour trial where his parents were denied the opportunity to present a defence.
- Craig Foreman previously appealed for 'help' from the UK government, describing the harsh conditions of his detention, including 57 days in solitary confinement.
