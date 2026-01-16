Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

West Midlands police chief retires over handling of Maccabi fan ban

West Midlands Police chief 'no longer has my confidence', says Home Secretary
  • Chief Constable Craig Guildford of West Midlands Police has announced his immediate retirement following intense criticism over his handling of a ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans.
  • His departure comes after a damning report found he exaggerated evidence and included inaccuracies, such as an 'AI hallucination', to justify barring Israeli fans from a Europa League match.
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood had previously expressed her 'no confidence' in Mr Guildford, stating his decision to step down was 'the right thing to do'.
  • The report highlighted a 'catalogue of failings' that have harmed trust in West Midlands Police, according to the Home Secretary.
  • West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster welcomed the decision, appointing Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green as the acting chief constable.
