Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Cracker Barrel shuts down jokes about building restaurant in White House

Right-wing pundit urges MAGA to stop calling everything ‘woke’ amid Cracker Barrel backlash
  • Cracker Barrel humorously addressed a viral social media joke suggesting the company would build a store at the White House.
  • The joke originated from an AI-generated image showing a Cracker Barrel on the site of East Wing renovations, which Donald Trump had designated for a ballroom.
  • A company spokesperson responded on X, stating, “You probably don't want us anywhere near a remodel,” a cheeky reference to its recent failed rebrand.
  • The earlier rebrand, which involved a new logo and minimalist restaurant interiors, faced widespread criticism and reportedly cost the company $94 million in one day.
  • Following significant public backlash, including comments from prominent Republicans, Cracker Barrel ultimately reverted to its iconic branding and ended its association with the consulting firm behind the changes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in