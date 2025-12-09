Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cracker Barrel faces new hurdle after disastrous rebrand

  • Earlier this year, Cracker Barrel experienced significant backlash and a $94 million loss following a disastrous rebrand effort.
  • Customers have again expressed dissatisfaction with its latest changes to the menu and cooking methods, such as batch-made cookies and oven-prepared sides.
  • The proposed rebrand, which included a simpler logo and minimalist decor, was criticised as “woke” by influencers and public figures, including Donald Trump.
  • Cracker Barrel says it is ramping up its efforts to deliver high-quality food and that iconic meals, including Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast, have been added back to its menus
  • Cracker Barrel has since reversed its rebrand plans, reinstating classic menu items, traditional cooking methods, and its iconic country-themed decor.
