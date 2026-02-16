Parents concerned after being banned from Turning Point USA high school event
- A Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event for high schoolers in Maryland led to a Child Protection Services report after parents raised serious concerns about student safety.
- A parent named Nancy expressed worries at a school board meeting, stating that excluding adults from the event created a lack of transparency and made students susceptible to influence.
- The 17-year-old president of Calvert County Club America, affiliated with TPUSA, explained that adult attendance was limited to parents and volunteers due to online 'hate' and false accusations of grooming.
- The incident occurs amidst a surge in young people joining TPUSA following the death of its founder, Charlie Kirk, who was known for expressing controversial views.
- Donald Trump has previously praised TPUSA, a group that promotes fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government, and is now run by Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks