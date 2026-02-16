Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Parents concerned after being banned from Turning Point USA high school event

Turning Point USA says they will host another alternative to Super Bowl halftime show next year
  • A Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event for high schoolers in Maryland led to a Child Protection Services report after parents raised serious concerns about student safety.
  • A parent named Nancy expressed worries at a school board meeting, stating that excluding adults from the event created a lack of transparency and made students susceptible to influence.
  • The 17-year-old president of Calvert County Club America, affiliated with TPUSA, explained that adult attendance was limited to parents and volunteers due to online 'hate' and false accusations of grooming.
  • The incident occurs amidst a surge in young people joining TPUSA following the death of its founder, Charlie Kirk, who was known for expressing controversial views.
  • Donald Trump has previously praised TPUSA, a group that promotes fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government, and is now run by Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk.
