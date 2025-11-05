Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Young people safer from heart issues with Covid jab than infection

Related: Boris Johnson apologises to victims during Covid inquiry
  • A major study has found that the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine poses considerably fewer risks to children and young people than contracting the virus itself.
  • Researchers compared health records of 13.9 million under-18s, examining rare complications such as myocarditis, pericarditis, blood clots, and inflammatory conditions.
  • The study revealed that risks associated with Covid-19 infection, including heart and inflammatory problems, lasted much longer – up to 12 months – compared to post-vaccination risks, which were typically within four weeks.
  • Specifically, the risk of myocarditis or pericarditis was substantially lower after vaccination than following a Covid-19 infection.
  • Experts concluded that the findings support the public health strategy of Covid-19 vaccination for children and young people, mitigating the more frequent and persistent risks linked to infection.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in