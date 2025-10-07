Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Fury as non-eligible patients are able to book Covid jabs

Video Player Placeholder
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet advocates for Covid protections in UN address
  • UK pharmacies are encountering angry and confused patients after the NHS booking system allowed individuals ineligible for the Covid-19 jab to book appointments.
  • Community Pharmacy England estimates that between a third and half of patients booking through the national system are not actually eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.
  • This situation has led to significant frustration for both patients and pharmacy staff, with some patients reportedly becoming abusive when told they only qualify for the flu jab.
  • The eligibility criteria for the NHS Covid-19 vaccine were tightened this year, now primarily covering those over 75, individuals with weakened immune systems, or residents in older adult care homes.
  • Thehe National Pharmacy Association has raised the issue with NHS England and the Department of Health, urging a swift resolution to the booking system's flaws.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in