Michael Gove says sorry for Covid mistakes after report alleges ‘toxic’ culture
- Lord Michael Gove apologised for "mistakes" made by the Conservative government during the Covid pandemic.
- Gove defended the "toxic" culture within Boris Johnson's No 10, arguing that a singular focus on Johnson "distorts political decision making".
- The UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry found that 23,000 lives could have been spared if the country had locked down a week earlier.
- The Inquiry also criticised a "toxic and chaotic culture" at the heart of Number 10 and suggested a total lockdown could have been avoided with earlier restrictions.
- The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK campaign group stated that many family members would still be alive if not for the leadership of Boris Johnson and his colleagues.