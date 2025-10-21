Covid exam results fiasco left Boris Johnson in ‘homicidal mood’, inquiry hears
- Former prime minister Boris Johnson admitted the exam grading system implemented during the pandemic, which used predicted grades, "plainly let down a lot of kids" and was one of his biggest regrets.
- The Covid inquiry heard that the fiasco left him in a "homicidal mood" and he considered sacking his education secretary and reforming the Department for Education.
- Mr Johnson described closing schools as a "nightmare idea" he personally dreaded, fearing the significant negative impact on vulnerable children and their education.
- He denied that his government failed to prepare for school closures, stating that discussions and contingency planning had been ongoing since the pandemic's outset.
- This contradicted former education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson's earlier testimony, who claimed no assessment on school closures was requested by No 10 in early 2020.