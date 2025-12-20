Farmer fined £5,260 after spate of cow attacks
- A farmer in Cornwall has been fined after a series of cow attacks on walkers, which left one man hospitalised with serious injuries.
- Brian Gregory, 75, was trampled and butted by a herd with calves in June 2024 while walking his dog, leading to a five-day hospital stay for a severed artery and other injuries.
- The farmer, Beverley Chapman, was informed of Mr Gregory's attack and advised to remove the cows, but increased the herd size in the field, which contained a public right of way.
- A month later, two local residents were also attacked, and their dog was seriously injured, yet Ms Chapman only removed the cattle after official instruction from Cornwall Council.
- Ms Chapman pleaded guilty to breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act and was fined £5,260, ordered to pay £4,650 in prosecution costs, and a £2,000 court surcharge.