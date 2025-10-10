The rare coral reef that could unlock secrets of the sea
- A significant and rare white coral reef has been discovered in the Gulf of Naples, Italy, at a depth exceeding 500 metres.
- The Italian Research Council (CNR) announced the find, which was made by an EU-funded sea research mission exploring the Dohrn Canyon.
- The reef features massive structures over two metres wide and 80 metres high, composed of deep-water hard corals like Lophelia pertusa and Madrepora oculata.
- It also contains black corals, solitary corals, sponges, other ecologically important species, and fossil traces of oysters and ancient corals.
- This discovery is considered exceptional for Italian seas and will aid scientists in understanding the ecological role and distribution of deep coral habitats for conservation.