Protesters storm Cop30 climate summit in Brazil
- Indigenous protesters clashed with security guards while forcing their way into the COP30 climate summit in Brazil.
- The protesters, carrying flags and signs, demanded land rights and an end to industrial developments such as agribusiness, oil exploration, and illegal mining in the Amazon.
- Two security workers sustained minor injuries during the skirmish, and the UN Climate Change confirmed an investigation into the incident.
- Indigenous leaders expressed frustration that their lands are not for sale and that decisions are being made without their full participation, despite Brazilian President Lula da Silva's insistence on their key role.
- The incident occurred during the COP30 summit, where delegates are discussing climate change, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer noting a global decline in climate commitments.