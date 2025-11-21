Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chaos at Cop30 in Brazil as serious fire rips through buildings

COP30 halted as huge fire breaks out during conference
  • A significant fire broke out at the COP30 venue in Belem, Brazil, on Thursday, disrupting critical UN climate talks.
  • Thirteen individuals received treatment for smoke inhalation, and several buildings were evacuated as the blaze spread through conference pavilions.
  • The fire, which was quickly brought under control, is believed to have been caused by electrical equipment, with investigations ongoing.
  • Despite the incident, Brazilian authorities declared the site safe, and operations at the conference venue resumed later that evening, though the affected area remains isolated.
  • The disruption occurred as negotiators faced a tight deadline to secure a global climate deal, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres having previously urged countries to compromise.
